Bartzokas-Tsiompras A, Bakogiannis E, Nikitas A. J. Transp. Geogr. 2023; 111: e103645.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Several walkability studies have focused primarily on macro-level environmental factors. Nevertheless, previous research has shown that street-level design can also support walking. In this paper, we present a novel Microscale Walkability Index, 'MWI', that measures, ranks, and analyses the pedestrian-friendliness levels of 59 heterogeneous city centres in 26 European countries. We selected 26 case studies from European capitals and 33 city centres from metropolitan areas of regional or national importance and with >500.000 inhabitants. The conceptual framework is based on the Microscale Audit of Pedestrian Streetscapes tool, while the final scores were synthesised by aggregating three comparative benchmarking dimensions: sidewalk environment (SE), pedestrian crossings (PC), and streetscape level (SL). We used OECD's multivariate statistical analysis concept as well as an empirically aggregated indicator dataset that contained street inventories of city centres, combined with observations from Google Street View of a total of 112.000 segments/crossings and 17 urban design topics.
Active mobility; European cities; GSV; MAPS-Mini; Pedestrians; Urban transport; Walkability