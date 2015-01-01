SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Toger M, Türk U, Östh J, Kourtit K, Nijkamp P. J. Transp. Geogr. 2023; 111: e103638.

10.1016/j.jtrangeo.2023.103638

Leisure mobility forms an important part of people's spatial activity and mobility spectrum. This study aims to analyse the inequality dimensions of spatial mobility of individuals who seek to move to recreational and leisure destinations (often 'green' and 'blue') on designated days. The study traces - through the use of spatially dependent multilevel models - the mobility patterns of people from the greater Stockholm area, using individual pseudonymised mobile phone data and other publicly accessible data. We find significant socio-demographic inequalities in the observed residents' spatial leisure choices, where less affluent groups display especially low variation in mobility when comparing between weekdays, weekends, vacation season and work-periods.


Inequality; Intra-class correlation; Leisure; LISA; Mobile phone data; Mobility; Multilevel model; Root mean square error

