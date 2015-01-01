Abstract

Recently, the concept of smart cities and related projects are expanding. It is necessary to not only be led by the government, but also to actively involve citizens in problem-solving and developing the optimal system. In order to encourage citizen participation in smart cities, it is necessary to utilize living labs that actively reflect citizens' opinions to solve problems. Therefore, this study aimed to operate a living lab targeting the intelligent transportation safety and control system in Daegu Metropolitan City and analyze its effects quantitatively. The system was introduced, and the results of three rounds of living lab operation and analysis were presented. Based on the empirical scenario of the system, the improvement effects of traffic flow were quantitatively analyzed through experimental and AIMSUN simulation results, and the satisfaction survey results of the living lab community were presented. As a result, the intelligent transportation safety and control system is effective in improving traffic flow, and this can be utilized as a living lab case for future transportation safety systems.

Language: ko