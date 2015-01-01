Abstract

A wider adoption of automated vehicles (AVs) has been facing challenges due to ethical issues involving AVs, such as collision algorithms and public perception of the ethical aspects of AVs. Furthermore, little academic research has investigated whether the types of AVs can affect one's attitudes toward the AVs. By implementing an online experiment, the current study examined the effects of collision algorithms (selfish/utilitarian) and the type of AVs (taxis/private vehicles) on individuals' ethical evaluation of the AVs. Also, the current study explored the relationship between ethical evaluation and personal acceptance of AVs, including individuals' intention to use the AVs and their willingness to pay more for the vehicles. According to the results, there was a discrepancy between what individuals considered ethically desirable and what they would use or pay a premium for. Selfish collision algorithms degraded the ethical evaluation of the AVs in which the algorithms were embedded but increased one's intention to use or pay more for the AVs. Also, autonomous taxis were found to decrease individuals' willingness to pay a premium. Furthermore, ethical evaluation was positively associated with intention to use the AVs and willingness to pay more, even after controlling for the influence of the collision algorithms and the type of AVs. Theoretical and practical implications of the study are discussed.

