Abstract

This study was conducted to analyze the effect of safety education for elderly pedestrians on improving walking capabilities. A study was conducted on 300 elderly people in the metropolitan area, city area, and rural area using the Safety Walking Capability Scale(SWCS) and walking behavior analysis paper. As a result of the study, it was found that participating in walking safety education significantly reduced traffic accidents of elderly pedestrians. In adding, it was found that walking safety education reduces dangerous walking behavior of the elderly and makes them pay more attention to preventing accidents while walking. Also, safety education was found to increase caution by improving the risk sensitivity of elderly pedestrians. The above results showed that safety education has an effect on positively improving the walking ability of elderly pedestrians. Finally, the results of this study were discussed, and the implementation of structured safety education suitable for elderly pedestrians was suggested.

Language: ko