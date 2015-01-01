|
Jing L, Shan W, Zhang Y. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2023; 15(5): 467-492.
(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Studies that measure individual differences leading to risky driving behaviors in pre-crash phase will make contributions to accidents prevention. The primary concern here is what induces drivers to engage in risky behaviors. In this research, 441 valid questionnaires were distributed to examine the impact of risk preference, risk perception, and their interaction on risky driving behaviors, and the moderating effects of gender, age, and driving experience were measured accordingly.
interaction; risk perception; risk preference; risky driving behaviors