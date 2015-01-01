Abstract

This empirical study examines the factors influencing cargo robbery incidents in Brazil's last-mile e-commerce delivery. By analyzing historical data from a leading online retailer, the study identifies variables such as shipment value, quantity, time of day, use of third-party services, and the presence or absence of an escort. The findings demonstrate the significant impact of these factors on the severity of cargo robbery incidents in the last-mile delivery process. These results provide valuable insights for developing effective risk management strategies to mitigate cargo robbery risks in the e-commerce sector. The study contributes to the literature on cargo security in last-mile delivery and offers practical implications for businesses, logistics professionals, and policymakers involved in the Brazilian e-commerce industry.

Language: en