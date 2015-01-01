Abstract

Despite having a lengthy screening process, the efficacy of airport security is a moot point, primarily due to the fact that there is a massive workload on the screeners. Passenger profiling will reduce the load on the screeners, hence improving security, while also reducing wait times for passengers. In order to summarize the overall process involved in the passenger profiling system, a systematic literature review of 85 sources has been conducted. The paper primarily focuses upon four research objectives, namely: Describing the models that can be utilized to develop a passenger's risk profile in airport security; Examining the strategies using which profiling can be utilized effectively; Pointing out potential challenges while also highlighting potential privacy concerns that may arise while using passenger profiling systems. In the end, the paper has a detailed case study of CAPPS II (Computer-Assisted Passenger Pre-screening Technology II), a real-life model, and an analysis of the factors that lead to its termination.

Language: en