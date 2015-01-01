Abstract

Laser pointers directed at commercial aircraft by individuals in the vicinity of airports and flight routes are a growing threat to the safety of air travel. During a critical phase of flight, such as landing or takeoff, a laser strike can cause significant distraction or visual impairment to the pilot. This paper investigates laser-related incidents and injury in the United States over the last decade. Using daily data on laser exposure reported by pilots and crew members, and controlling for laser color, hour of the day, day of the week, among other controls, we find that the likelihood of suffering a laser-induced injury is inversely proportional to altitude, but positively related to laser incident frequency.

