Abstract

This study used an advertising campaign focused on the Real ID card to explore the relationship between privacy concerns and information sharing through adoption of the new form of identification. Online surveys were conducted to assess the impact of campaign ads promoting the Real ID, and to determine whether privacy concerns were a barrier to its adoption. At post-test, an ordinal regression analysis of data from registered voters in Montana (n = 302) showed a positive association between the time spent viewing the ads on social media and intent to obtain the Real ID, but no relationship between privacy concerns and Real ID intentions. To date, the states and territories have issued approximately 110 million Real ID-compliant driver's licenses and identification cards, representing 40 percent of all driver's licenses and identification card holders. Montana, one of the states originally most resistant to the 2005 security act, lags only slightly behind with 20 percent of drivers and ID card-holders having Real IDs. This research shows that privacy concerns about a new technology or identification system, such as the Real ID, can erode over time. Whether these changes are due to mounting privacy apathy triggered by the public's perceived lack of control, or a willingness to sacrifice some privacy for national security in the face of rising terrorist threats needs to be researched further.

