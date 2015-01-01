Abstract

ABS is an active safety system which showed a valuable contribution to vehicle safety and stability since it was first introduced. Recently, EVs with in-wheel-motors have drawn increasing attention owing to their greatest advantages. Wheels torques are precisely and swiftly controlled thanks to electric motors and their advanced driving techniques. In this paper, a regenerative-ABS control RABS is proposed for all-in-wheel-motors-drive EVs. The RABS is realized as a pure electronic braking system called brake-by-wire. A coordination strategy is suggested to control RABS compromising three layers. First, wheels slip control takes place, and braking torque is calculated in the higher layer. In the coordinate interlayer, torque is allocated between actuators ensuring maximal energy recovery and vehicle stability. While in the lower layer, actuator control is performed. The RABS effectiveness is validated on a 3-DOF EVSimulink model through two straight-line braking manoeuvres with low and high initial speeds of 50 km/h and 150 km/h, respectively. Both regular and emergency braking manoeuvres are considered with ABS enabled and disabled for comparison. Simulation results showed the high performance of the proposed RABS control in terms of vehicle stability, brake response, stopping distance, and battery re-charging.

