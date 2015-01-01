Abstract

Bus safety is a matter of great importance in many developing countries, with driving behaviors among bus drivers identified as a primary factor contributing to accidents. This concern is particularly amplified in mixed traffic flow (MTF) environments with time pressure (TP). However, there is a lack of sufficient research exploring the relationships among these factors. This study consists of two papers that aim to investigate the impact of MTF environments with TP on the driving behaviors of bus drivers. While the first paper focuses on violated driving behaviors, this particular paper delves into mistake-prone driving behaviors (MDB). To collect data on MDB, as well as perceptions of MTF and TP, a questionnaire survey was implemented among bus drivers. Factor analyses were employed to create new measurements for validating MDB in MTF environments. The study utilized partial correlation and linear regression analyses with the Bayesian Model Averaging (BMA) method to explore the relationships between MDB and MTF/TP. The results revealed a modified scale for MDB. Two MTF factors and two TP factors were found to be significantly associated with MDB. A high presence of motorcycles and dangerous interactions among vehicles were not found to be associated with MDB among bus drivers. However, bus drivers who perceived motorcyclists as aggressive, considered road users' traffic habits as unsafe, and perceived bus routes' punctuality and organization as very strict were more likely to exhibit MDB. Moreover, the results from the three MDB predictive models demonstrated a positive impact of bus route organization on MDB among bus drivers. The study also examined various relationships between the socio-demographic characteristics of bus drivers and MDB. These findings are of practical significance in developing interventions aimed at reducing MDB among bus drivers operating in MTF environments with TP.

