Abstract

The purpose of this research study was to obtain greater insight into the associations of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and trauma-exposed experiences with the development of offending behavior in adolescents. Using the PubMed and Scopus databases, we performed a systematic review of recent cross-sectional studies between 2016 and 2022, investigating the associations of PTSD and trauma with the social and mental behavior of adolescents. Fifty-three articles were initially identified. Due to duplication, eight articles were excluded, leaving 45 remaining articles. In addition, 34 articles were excluded due to year of publication, review, abstract, or irrelevant title. Seven articles were included in this systematic review after excluding the remaining due to different study types or samples. Included studies primarily examined the associations of PTSD symptomatology and expression of externalizing symptoms with risky behavior and the commission of a crime. The strongest outcomes were increased levels of violent behavior, violent delinquency, and total risk in correlation with PTSD symptoms, emotional numbing, use of drugs, and in some cases maltreatment. The results of the systematic review suggest that PTSD symptoms and risky behavior, which can be also fueled by maltreatment activities in the family circle, are associated with criminal behavior. Future research is needed to confirm these findings.

Language: en