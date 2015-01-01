Abstract

The objective of this review is to summarize the evidence regarding the use of telerehabilitation in the fall prevention of older adult patients. Medline and Google Scholar databases were searched from July to August 2022 for studies related to telerehabilitation interventions in older adults above 60 years of age. The study included all trials related to the telerehabilitation programs and fall prevention in older adults. The search items included "telerehabilitation," "falls," and "older adults." Five studies were included involving 694 older adults. The interventions included online exercise classes and exercise sessions via digital video disks (DVDs) and phone calls. The results of the present review showed that telerehabilitation offers positive clinical results for fall prevention.

Language: en