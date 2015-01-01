Abstract

Poisoning of children requires quick and rational action. It is crucial to recognize a poisoning, to interpret the symptoms correctly, and to assess the severity of the poisoning as precisely as possible. This is the best way to find the optimal therapy for each patient.Cases of suspected poisoning are common in childhood. The risk of a potential poisoning must be recognized and interpreted correctly. Based on this, symptomatic and specific therapy can be carried out. The poisons information centres have a great experience in the diagnosis and treatment of poisonings and can help the attending physicians to plan the further therapeutic steps.Both the hazard of a toxic substance and a realistic exposure assessment must be considered. This is especially crucial in cases of suspected poisoning of (still) mostly asymptomatic patients. This is the way to prevent overtreatment without overlooking dangerous poisonings.



Kinder haben vielfach Kontakt zu potenziell giftigen Stoffen und gerade kleine Kinder essen diese auch. Glücklicherweise kommt es im Vergleich zur Anzahl der Expositionen nur zu verhältnismäßig wenig schweren oder gar tödlichen Vergiftungen bei kleinen Kindern.



Um medizinisch adäquat reagieren zu können, ist sowohl die möglichst genaue Identifikation des Giftstoffes und seines Gefahrenpotenzials als auch eine realistische Expositionsabschätzung nötig. Nur in der Zusammenschau dieser beiden Aspekte kann eine zielgerichtete Therapie erfolgen.



Sowohl eine Übertherapie als auch Bagatellisierung der Vergiftungssituation muss verhindert werden.



Die Giftinformationszentren können hierzu einen substanziellen Beitrag leisten.



Die primäre Giftentfernung hat das Ziel, die Aufnahme eines Giftstoffes in den systemischen Kreislauf zu verhindern/minimieren, während die sekundäre Giftentfernung darauf abzielt, bereits resorbierte Giftstoffe beschleunigt aus dem Körper zu entfernen.



Ein spezifisches Antidot ist nur für wenige Noxen bekannt, die Gabe ist aber unter Umständen lebensrettend.



Fast alle Drogennotfälle werden hingegen symptomatisch behandelt.

