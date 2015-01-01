|
Citation
Strube J, Rücker G, Schaper A. Anasthesiol. Intensivmed. Notfallmed. Schmerzther. 2023; 58(7-08): 449-466.
Vernacular Title
Intoxikationen im Kindes- und Jugendalter
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Georg Thieme Verlag)
DOI
PMID
37582355
Abstract
Poisoning of children requires quick and rational action. It is crucial to recognize a poisoning, to interpret the symptoms correctly, and to assess the severity of the poisoning as precisely as possible. This is the best way to find the optimal therapy for each patient.Cases of suspected poisoning are common in childhood. The risk of a potential poisoning must be recognized and interpreted correctly. Based on this, symptomatic and specific therapy can be carried out. The poisons information centres have a great experience in the diagnosis and treatment of poisonings and can help the attending physicians to plan the further therapeutic steps.Both the hazard of a toxic substance and a realistic exposure assessment must be considered. This is especially crucial in cases of suspected poisoning of (still) mostly asymptomatic patients. This is the way to prevent overtreatment without overlooking dangerous poisonings.
Language: de