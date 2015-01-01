|
Citation
|
Matalova P, Buchta M, Drietomska V, Spicakova A, Wawruch M, Ondra P, Urbanek K. Biomed. Pap. Med. Fac. Univ. Palacky Olomouc Czech Repub. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Vydavatelství Univerzity Palackého)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37580980
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Medication poisoning in children is a severe condition that can endanger a child's life. Although drug intoxications are easily preventable, awareness of the proper handling of drugs and their safe storage out of the reach of children is not widespread among the general public. In this work, we investigated the demographic and clinical data of children admitted to the Department of Pediatrics of the University Hospital Olomouc for acute drug-induced intoxication. We also selected several case reports to illustrate the wide range of both presentations and outcomes in individual patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; adolescents; drug intoxication; medication poisoning