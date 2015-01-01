Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, injuries are a major public health concern. An injury is a physical damage that results when the human body is suddenly or briefly subjected to intolerable levels of energy.



OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this study are to describe the nature and mechanism of injuries and their association with age and gender and to assess the health-seeking behavior and cost incurred due to mortality and morbidity related to injuries.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: A cross-sectional study focused on the community was conducted in 10 chosen wards of Raipur City. The sample size was 310 injured individuals. The recall period was for a full year. Information was gathered by using a questionnaire that had been pretested. The results were given as percentages, and the association was determined using the chi-square test and Fischer's exact test.



RESULTS: The majority (30.1%) of the study subjects suffered from cut/bite/open wound injuries, followed by fractures (17.3%). The leading type of injury was caused by falls (38.8%) and road traffic injuries (34.9%), followed by burns (7.1%) and dog bites (5.4%). Ninety percent of the study subjects had taken medical care. Half of them (51.3%) visited a private hospital, and 23.1% did not visit any hospital for treatment. Fifty percent of the study subjects or their family had expenses less than Indian National Rupee (INR) 500. A significant association was found between age and fracture and the sprain type of injury. The burn type of injury was more among females, which is significantly associated. A significant association was found between age and injury caused by a dog bite, fall, and traffic. The association between gender and injury caused by traffic, burn, and fall was significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Focusing on reducing injury-related morbidity may be crucial in injury prevention techniques including behavioral changes, health education, and the urgent need for the proper implementation and oversight of a road safety act.

