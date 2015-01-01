SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jan MZH, Figgs P, Gallucci G, Bacchus R. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e41866.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.41866

PMID

37581140

PMCID

PMC10423458

Abstract

This case report highlights an episode of neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS) in a forensic psychiatry inpatient unit and how the coronavirus disease (COVID) pandemic, as well as, an atypical presentation of NMS delayed diagnosis and treatment of a patient, which could have been fatal. NMS and atypical NMS manifest typically after the use of anti-psychotics during the first two weeks of initiation of treatment. COVID can mimic many of the initial symptoms of NMS such as changes in mental status, fever, and, at times, dysautonomia. This case will try and highlight why this crossover of symptoms and the forensic environment made diagnosis and treatment in this particular case more difficult.


Language: en

Keywords

schizophrenia; clinical psychiatry; covid 19; intellectual disability (id); neuroleptic malignant syndrome (nms); prison inmates

