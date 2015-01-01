Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual harassment as a political/legal issue was revitalised by the #MeToo movement in 2017. We estimate the prevalence and development of alcohol-related sexual harassment (ASH) across industries over the years 2015 to 2021, including potential changes from 2017, and assess differences in the risk of ASH according to industry- and individual-level characteristics.



METHODS: Based on annual surveys (2015-2021) among employees in 21 Norwegian industries (observations N = 11,512, individuals N = 6353). Age range 20-69 years, 48% women. Associations between ASH and industry- and individual-level demographics, work autonomy, work-related drinking and intoxication were estimated in linear probability models RESULTS: ASH prevalence was 6% between 2015 and 2021 and varied between 4% and 13% across industries. Men showed a gradual increase in ASH from 2015 to 2021. The was no significant trend among women or a change after #MeToo. Industries with older employees, more women and frequent intoxication at work-related occasions had more ASH, while those with more highly educated employees had less. At the individual level, frequent work-related drinking occasions, tendency to get intoxicated at these occasions, being a woman and younger age were associated with more ASH. We found no individual- or industry-level association between work autonomy and ASH.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Annually, 6% of Norwegian employees experience alcohol-related sexual harassment in work-related settings. The risk of ASH is higher among employees who are young, female, frequently drink and drink to intoxication at work-related events, and that work in industries with older employees, more women, less formal education and frequent intoxication.

