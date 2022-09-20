Abstract

On 20 September 2022, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) delivered its judgment in a remarkable case on sterilisation without the patient's consent, Y.P. v Russian Federation (ECtHR, application no. 43399/13, 20 September 2022). According to the Court, there is no inhuman and degrading treatment, but it was a justified medical procedure. However, the Court did conclude a violation of the right to private life, under Article 8 ECHR. This outcome is at odds with an earlier sterilisation case without consent, V.C. v Slovakia (V.C. v. Slovakia, ECtHR application no. 18968/07, 8 November 2011). The question is how both rulings can be understood, especially the legal consideration regarding the prohibition of torture. After all, both cases lacked the patient's consent.

