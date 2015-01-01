Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The rate of deaths and injuries caused by unintentional injuries, especially driving accidents, in Iran is globally high. This study aims to explore the rate of the death due to unintentional injuries. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This quantitative research used the secondary analysis of the data on death caused by unintentional injuries obtained from the civil registration statistics based on ICD10 from 2011 to 2018. Excel 2016 software was used for the analysis, and indices of rate, percentage, sex ratio, and years of life lost (YLL) were taken into consideration.



RESULTS: The rate of death caused by unintentional injuries in Iran during the years 2011-2018 was almost constant but slightly decreased. The main decrease was for women and older people. In 2016, the rate of death due to unintentional injuries in men was 3.3 times that of women, and the highest rate of years of life lost (YLL) due to premature mortality was for men aged 14 to 49. The results also show that the death rate is high in less developed provinces with poor road conditions.



CONCLUSION: Despite the policies adapted about the deaths caused by accidents and the reduction of them, the results of the study show that one of the main groups and the target of these policies, namely young men, has not been affected much yet, and the death caused by accidents in young men is still high. Focusing on this population group, policies should be made to reduce the death of young men caused by accidents.

