Abstract

Fear of falling (FOF) is highly prevalent in people with Parkinson's disease (PwPD) and contributes to high fall risk. Studies reporting on the relationship between falls, FOF, and non-motor factors such as cognitive function and sleep quality in Parkinson's disease are limited. This study aimed to investigate (1) the relationship of cognitive function and sleep quality with FOF, and history of falls in PwPD; (2) differences in cognitive function and sleep quality between Parkinson's disease fallers and non-fallers; and (3) a cut-off score for cognitive function and sleep quality to discriminate Parkinson's disease fallers from non-fallers. Fifty PwPD were assessed for FOF [Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I)], cognition [Montréal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA)], sleep quality [Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI)], and falls history. The MOCA is significantly associated with FES-I scores (R2 = 0.429, P < 0.0001). Both MOCA (P = 0.012) and PSQI (P = 0.027) were associated with falls history even after adjusting for confounding factors (age, sex, L-dopa use, Parkinson's disease severity). Both MOCA and PSQI scores were able to distinguish fallers from non-fallers with cut-off scores of 15.5 and 7.5, respectively. Although our findings revealed that both cognitive function and sleep quality are important factors influencing falls and FOF in PwPD, it remains to be determined if addressing cognitive impairments and poor sleep quality may favorably impact balance before integrating such screenings into fall prevention programs.

