Abstract

Depressive and anxiety symptoms in adolescents have experienced increase their risk of peripheral mental health and social problems. For adolescents, the role of family environmental factors should be taken into consideration. This study aimed to explore the association between resilience and depressive and anxiety symptoms in adolescents and to extend the findings by examining the moderating effects of family environment. A total of 35,573 adolescents in middle schools were recruited in China. Childhood abuse, resilience, and symptoms of depression and anxiety were evaluated in adolescents. We found a significant association between resilience and symptoms of depression and anxiety [OR = 0.976 (0.975-0.978), P < 0.001; OR = 0.980 (0.978-0.981), P < 0.001]. The adjusted ORs (95 % CIs) for mental health across the categories of resilience were as follows: 1 (reference) for low resilience, 0.660 (0.620-0.703) for medium resilience, 0.309 (0.286-0.333) for high resilience. The relationship between resilience and depressive symptoms was stronger for girls, non-only children, and those without child abuse experience compared to boys, only child, and those with child abuse experience (all p < 0.05). Our findings of a nationally representative sample in China suggest that gender, only child, parent-child relationship and child abuse moderated the relationship between resilience and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

