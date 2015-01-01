|
Citation
|
Mennicke A, Bowling J, Montanaro E, Williams M, Carlson H, McClare V, Meehan EA, Temple J, Jules BN, Tirunagari A, Kissler N, Pruneda P, Mathews KS, Haley G, Brienzo MJ, McMillan IF, Yoder A, Meseah C, Correia C, McMahon S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37581944
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to identify phases of bystander intervention (BI) for problematic alcohol use (PAU) among college students. Participants: Twenty focus groups and nine interviews were conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
college; Bystander intervention; model development; problematic alcohol use