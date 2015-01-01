SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mennicke A, Bowling J, Montanaro E, Williams M, Carlson H, McClare V, Meehan EA, Temple J, Jules BN, Tirunagari A, Kissler N, Pruneda P, Mathews KS, Haley G, Brienzo MJ, McMillan IF, Yoder A, Meseah C, Correia C, McMahon S. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2245497

PMID

37581944

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aimed to identify phases of bystander intervention (BI) for problematic alcohol use (PAU) among college students. Participants: Twenty focus groups and nine interviews were conducted.

METHODS: Transcripts were thematically analyzed.

RESULTS: The phases of the Bystander Intervention for Problematic Alcohol Use Model (BIPAUM) include: (1) plan in advance, (2) notice and interpret a sign, (3) decide (i.e., assume responsibility, assess support/feasibility to intervene, and identify intervention strategy), (4) intervene, and (5) assess outcomes. Assessing outcomes loops to influence future behavior and each phase is influenced by barriers and facilitators.

CONCLUSIONS: These unique phases should be considered when designing and evaluating intervention programs for PAU to meet students' needs and better reduce PAU. Future research should empirically test the BIPAUM. The results of the current study demonstrate a promising opportunity for applying BI to PAU, with the goal of reducing risky drinking among college students.


Language: en

Keywords

college; Bystander intervention; model development; problematic alcohol use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print