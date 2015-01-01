Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined the relationship between stress and pre-gaming (i.e., drinking prior to going out to an event) in female college students.



METHODS: Thirty-four female college students were grouped as pre-gamers or non-pre-gamers based on self-reported drinking patterns. They completed surveys about alcohol use and mental health and provided a set of salivary cortisol samples upon waking, 30 min later, and at 10am on the same day.



RESULTS: Pre-gamers and non-pre-gamers did not differ on demographics or psychosocial variables. Pre-gamers reported riskier drinking overall and had greater endorsement of social, coping, and enhancement drinking motives. Pre-gamers also had lower cortisol levels 30 min after waking and exhibited attenuated CAR.



CONCLUSIONS: Female collegiate pre-gamers may differ from their peers not only in terms of alcohol consumption and drinking motives, but also on attenuated CAR, a physiological biomarker associated with stress dysregulation and vulnerability to addictive behaviors.

