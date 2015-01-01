Abstract

BACKGROUND: Heterogeneity in trauma center designation and injury volume offer possible explanations for inconsistencies in pediatric trauma center designation's association with lower mortality among children. We hypothesized that rigorous trauma center verification, regardless of volume, would be associated with lower firearm injury-associated mortality in children. STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective cohort study leveraged the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development patient discharge data. Data from children aged 0-14 years in California from 2005-2018 directly transported with firearm injuries were analyzed. American College of Surgeons (ACS) trauma center verification level was the primary predictor of in-hospital mortality. Centers' annual firearm injury volume was analyzed as a mediator of the association between center verification level and in-hospital mortality. Two mixed effects multivariable logistic regressions modeled in-hospital mortality and the estimated association with center verification while adjusting for patient demographic and clinical characteristics. One model included the center's firearm injury volume and one did not.



RESULTS: The cohort included 2,409 children with a mortality rate of 8.6% (n=206). Adjusted odds of mortality were lower for children at adult level I (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.19-0.80), pediatric (aOR: 0.17, 95% CI: 0.05-0.61), and dual (aOR: 0.48, 95% CI: 0.25-0.93) trauma centers compared to non-trauma/level III/IV centers. Firearm injury volume did not mediate the association between ACS trauma center verification and mortality (aOR/10 patient increase in volume: 1.01, 95% CI: 0.99-1.03).



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma center verification level, regardless of firearm injury volume, was associated with lower firearm injury-associated mortality, suggesting that the ACS verification process is contributing to achieving optimal outcomes.

