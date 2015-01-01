Abstract

BACKGROUND: Facial trauma comprises a significant portion of injuries that occur each year in the United States, with injuries ranging from lacerations to complex facial fractures. This study aims to provide a broad epidemiologic overview of facial trauma in the United States to direct preventative safety measures.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted utilizing the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database to identify the weighted national incidence of facial injuries from 2017 to 2021. Descriptive and inferential statistical analysis was used to compare the demographics of patients, the settings where the injury occurred, and the products resulting in the injury.



RESULTS: A total of 8,465,538 out of 64,312,132 weighted encounters involved facial injuries. Less than 10 years was the highest-represented age group (36.8%). The most frequent disposition was treated and released (91.1%), with increasing age associated with higher rates of hospitalization (odds ratio: 1.04, P < 0.001). Cases predominantly occurred at home (49.0%), and the most common type of injury was laceration (36.5%). At-home injuries increased with age, comprising 39.2% of facial injuries for 21 to 40 years, 52.0% for 41 to 64 years, and 58.0% for older than 65 years. Building structures (21.4%) were the most prevalent source of injury, composed predominantly of floors (58.3%) and ceilings and walls (10.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: There is an understated burden of at-home facial injuries across all age groups, beyond the pediatric and geriatric population. Fall prevention and home environmental hazards education could benefit all ages, reducing the incidence of facial trauma.

