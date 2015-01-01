|
Saadi A, Choi KR, Khan T, Tang JT, Iverson GL. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37582185
OBJECTIVE: Our objective was to determine whether there is an association between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and lifetime history of early childhood mild head or neck injury and concussion in a nationally representative US cohort. SETTING AND DESIGN: This is a cross-sectional study using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study (data release 3.0), a prospective investigation of child brain development and health. PARTICIPANTS: There were 11 878 children aged 9 or 10 years at baseline, recruited from 21 school-based sites in the United States. After excluding children with missing questionnaires for the primary exposure variable and children with severe brain injuries involving more than 30-minute loss of consciousness, the final sample size was 11 230 children. MEASURES: The primary exposure variable was ACEs. We measured eight ACEs: sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional neglect, parent domestic violence, parent substance use disorder, parental mental illness, parent criminal involvement, and parent divorce. The primary outcomes were head or neck injury and concussion, measured using the Ohio State University Traumatic Brain Injury Screen-Identification Method Short Form.
