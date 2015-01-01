Abstract

There is evidence that higher street connectivity and availability of destinations can support walking behavior. However, the availability of data and comparability between previous studies remain a challenge. Based on a large Canadian adult sample, this study examined the associations between street layout and walking behaviors and explored whether objectively measured destinations may mediate these relationships. This study used data from 12,378 adults from Alberta's Tomorrow Project (ATP), a prospective cohort study conducted in Alberta, Canada. Walking behaviors were obtained by questionnaires. Street layout and destination measures were calculated objectively. Covariate-adjusted multivariate linear models estimated the associations between the space syntax street integration and duration of transport and leisure walking. The mediation effects of the availability of destinations in these associations were tested by the structural equation modelling. Street integration was significantly positively associated with transportation walking (b=0.01, 95% CI 0.00, 0.01, p = 0.01) (indirect effect). The availability of destinations partially mediated this association. Using the natural movement theory in space syntax, our study provides insights into using street layouts as a primary measure to (re)design the built environment to support walking.

