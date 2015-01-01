Abstract

Cyberbullying among adults is barely studied, though its consequences may be as severe as in children and adolescents. The present study investigated the links between psychological distress, cyber-perpetration, and passive cyber-bystander behavior. We also explored the moderating role of toxic disinhibition in this regard. Our sample comprised 385 adults aged 19-66 (M = 28.35, SD = 11.22, 76.62% females). The results suggested that psychological distress was significantly associated with cyberbullying perpetration and passive bystander behavior. Also, higher psychological distress significantly predicted toxic disinhibition. Further moderation analyses suggested that at high and medium levels of toxic disinhibition, psychological distress significantly predicted cyberbullying perpetration but not passive cyber-bystander behavior. Finally, we discuss our results regarding their theoretical and practical implication for cyberbullying prevention among adults.

