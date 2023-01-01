Abstract

Several experts and states have developed school threat assessment models to guide schools through the process of identifying, assessing, and managing threats of violence. This article reviews all widely discussed, well-known models and the research on their (a) reliability and validity, (b) implementation in schools, and (c) impact on school outcomes. Despite several similarities, the models show some differences in their general approach, such as addressing threats through a school-based team versus a community-based team. The models also have differing degrees of research supporting their effectiveness, with the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines model having the strongest research support. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en