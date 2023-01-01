SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jackson JR, Viljoen JL. J. Threat Assess. Manag. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)

DOI

10.1037/tam0000204

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Several experts and states have developed school threat assessment models to guide schools through the process of identifying, assessing, and managing threats of violence. This article reviews all widely discussed, well-known models and the research on their (a) reliability and validity, (b) implementation in schools, and (c) impact on school outcomes. Despite several similarities, the models show some differences in their general approach, such as addressing threats through a school-based team versus a community-based team. The models also have differing degrees of research supporting their effectiveness, with the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines model having the strongest research support. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)


Language: en

Keywords

Models; School Violence; Teams; Threat; Threat Assessment; Violence Prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print