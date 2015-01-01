Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people disproportionately report high exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). In this study, we examine the ways that LGBTQ people with high ACEs also describe experiencing adverse communication with family systems about mental health, childhood sexual abuse (CSA), and their gender identity. From interviews with a racially diverse sample of 82 LGBTQ people in South Texas, we analyze how this adverse communication--including gaslighting, silence, denial and ignoring--is attentive to courtesy stigma dynamics. This adverse communication impacts transgender people, cisgender LGBTQ people, and Black or Latinx LGBTQ people differently; for example, Black and Latinx LGBTQ people discussed adverse communication about mental health and therapy within their families that prioritized the respectability of the family. These findings provide insight into family dynamics and communication practices in the lives of LGBTQ people, particularly at the intersections of multiple marginalized identities.

Language: en