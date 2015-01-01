Abstract

Noise has not been much studied in relation to factors causing traffic crashes. This study has selected two neighbourhoods located in Barcelona (Spain) in order to examine the potential impact of total noise levels recorded in the city on drivers' and pedestrians' concentration, thus leading to a traffic crash. A logistic regression model is then applied to determine whether or not the hypothesis is true. The results show that areas with higher total noise levels may lead to traffic crashes and further investigations are required.

