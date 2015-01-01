|
Manuhutu P, Alfons SS, Latumaerissa D. SANISA J. Kreativitas Mhs. Huk. 2023; 3(1): 1-13.
Penerapan sanksi pidana terhadap anggota polri yang melakukan penyalahgunaan senjata api
INTRODUCTION: Normatively, Indonesia is actually a country that is quite strict in implementing the rules of gun ownership for civilians. There are a number of legal bases that regulate this, starting from the level of the Law, namely Emergency Law Number 12 of 1951, Law Number 8 of 1948 and PERPU Number 20 of 1960. The rest are regulations issued by the Police such as the Chief of Police Decree No. Skep/244/II/1999 and Chief of Police Decree No. 82 of 2004 concerning the Implementation of Supervision and Control of Non-Organic Weapons. In fact, the use of firearms must be very sensitive and selective, not in every condition of handling crimes the police must show, point and even pop their firearms. In Perkap 01 of 2009 concerning the purpose of the use of force in police actions Article 2 states: The purpose of the use of force in police actions is: prevent, inhibit, or stop the actions of criminals or suspects who are attempting or carrying out actions that are against the law; prevent criminals or suspects from escaping or taking actions that endanger members of the Police or the public; protect themselves or the public from the threat of acts or actions of criminals or suspects that can cause severe or deadly injuries; or protect the honor of decency or property of oneself or the community from attacks that are against rights and / or threaten human life. Various cases of shooting or misuse of firearms by members of the police have resulted in the public becoming victims.
Language: en
Misuse of firearms; Police Officer; Sanctions