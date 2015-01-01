|
Fadillah AN, Muammar M, Antio S. SANISA J. Kreativitas Mhs. Huk. 2022; 2(2): 81-91.
Perdagangan Orang (Human Trafficking) : Aspek Kekerasan terhadap Perempuan di Indonesia
INTRODUCTION: The phenomenon of trafficking in women is interesting to discuss. The object of trade is to trade people. Indonesia is one of the countries in Southeast Asia that is a source of human trafficking. Cases of trafficking in women and children that occur in Indonesia are usually for prostitution, pornography, begging and domestic help. Indonesia's effort to combat behavior that makes women the object of violence is to ratify the 1979 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), in addition to the convention the Government has also ratified Law No. 21 of 2007 concerning Eradication of the Crime of Human Trafficking.
Human Trafficking; Violence against Women