Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The phenomenon of trafficking in women is interesting to discuss. The object of trade is to trade people. Indonesia is one of the countries in Southeast Asia that is a source of human trafficking. Cases of trafficking in women and children that occur in Indonesia are usually for prostitution, pornography, begging and domestic help. Indonesia's effort to combat behavior that makes women the object of violence is to ratify the 1979 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), in addition to the convention the Government has also ratified Law No. 21 of 2007 concerning Eradication of the Crime of Human Trafficking.



Purposes of the Research: This study aims to analyze related to human trafficking from the aspect of violence against women, especially in IndonesiaMethods of the Research: The research method used is normative juridical research



Results of the Research: Human trafficking is a crime that violates human rights. Traffickers use violence to recruit their victims. Violence does not only attack physically, but also attacks psychologically and verbally. Criminal act of human trafficking that is happening today is a form of "modern" human slavery because it is carried out in a structured, neat manner and even involves many parties with the sole aim of commercial interests. Victims of this criminal act of human trafficking will usually be used as objects of "business" either in the form of sexual exploitation or in other forms of action.



Human trafficking

Language: en