|
Citation
|
Salmon HCJ, Zidan A. SANISA J. Kreativitas Mhs. Huk. 2022; 2(2): 44-56.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Catcalling sebagai bentuk kekerasan seksual non fisik
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Law, Pattimura University)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Catcalling as a form of a criminal act, namely non-physical sexual violence, which is often ignored, is not even realized by the victim and even the perpetrator of the act. Catcalling itself often occurs spontaneously or because of a joke. This is due to the lack of understanding of the Indonesian people regarding Catcalling, and even tend to normalize Catcalling because of the patriarchal culture in society which considers men tend to be more powerful than women, this verbal sexual harassment usually occurs in open public spaces, is a Sexual compliment Seducing or sexual in a non-verbal way, namely whistling. This catcalling act has an impact on a person's psyche further, even on their human rights where they get security in carrying out their activities, peaceful and peaceful physically and mentally, for that reason, catcalling perpetrators must be dealt with firmly to be stopped, Catcalling in Indonesia is one form of criminal acts of sexual harassment that are against the law and moral norms. Catcalling is still hard to get justice for him. So far, protection for victims of catcalling is regulated in Law Number 39 of 1999 concerning Human Rights (HAM) and Law Number 31 of 2014 concerning Amendments to Law Number 13 of 2006 concerning the Protection of Witnesses and Victims as the legal basis. For Catcalling Actors in Indonesia, initially, it was very difficult to be caught by law because the provisions in positive law did not explicitly describe Catcalling itself, but with the presence of Law No. 12 of 2022 which clearly states in Article 4 paragraph 1 point (a) which explicitly states sexual harassment. non-physical and then paragraph 2 point (d) it is said that an act that violates decency is against the will of the victim. Furthermore, Article 5 explains that any person who commits non-physical sexual acts aimed at the body, sexual desire, and/or reproductive organs to degrade a person's dignity based on sexuality and/or decency, shall be punished for non-physical sexual harassment, with a criminal sanction. imprisonment for a maximum of 9 (nine) months and/or a maximum fine of Rp. 10,000,000.00 (ten million rupiah)Purposes of the Research: Analyzing Catcalling as a Form of Non-Physical Sexual Violence
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Catcalling; Criminal Law; Non Physical Sexual Violence; Open Public Spaces