Citation
Marantika OWN, Adam S, Salamor YB. SANISA J. Kreativitas Mhs. Huk. 2022; 2(1): 1-8.
Vernacular Title
Perspektif sobural terhadap tindakan pornografi yang dilakukan anak di media sosial
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This article discusses the soburural perspective on the acts of pornography committed by children on social media.Whether we realize it or not that most social media has spectacles or pages that are not worth watching by children such as pornography and this will dilute social and religious values. The presence of the internet is often seen as a medium that has an influence on the values adopted by society so that it results in disorganization. This kind of social condition turned out to be also supported by the formation of a layer of power in the mastery of internet technology so that gradually a condition of society that did not obey the rules was formed. Sobural theory that actually brings an understanding of the problem of criminal acts of pornography through the internet is not directed at the formation of a new culture through the attitude of abandoning old cultural values and accepting new cultural values, or adaptation to new cultural values
Language: en
Keywords
Child Pornography; Sobural; Social Media