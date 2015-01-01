SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Safsafubun RTB, Wadjo HZ, Sopacua MG. SANISA J. Kreativitas Mhs. Huk. 2022; 1(2): 89-99.

Vernacular Title

Penerapan sanksi pidana terhadap pelaku tindak pidana pembunuhan yang dilakukan oleh anak

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Law, Pattimura University)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Introductioan: This article analyzes the application of appropriate criminal sanctions against children as perpetrators of the crime of murder.

Purposes of the Research:  The purpose of this article is to clarify the application of appropriate criminal sanctions against children as perpetrators of the crime of murder.

METHODS of the Research: This article uses a normative writing method with an analytical descriptive approach.

Results of the Research: Decision number 8/Pid.Sus-Anak/2018/PNAmb Son of Irawan Alias Iwan is proven legally and convincingly guilty of committing a criminal act of Deliberately Taking the Life of Another, as regulated in Article 338 of the Criminal Code; Sentencing the child Irawan Alias Iwan in the form of imprisonment for 5 (five) years reduced as long as the child is temporarily detained, with an order to remain detained. As for Article 71 paragraph (5) of Law No. 11 of 2012 stipulates: further provisions regarding the form and procedure of criminal execution as referred to in paragraph (1), paragraph (2), and paragraph (3) shall be regulated by a Government Regulation. Similarly, the provisions contained in Article 82 paragraph (4) of Law no. 11 of 2012 states: further provisions regarding actions as referred to in paragraph (1) shall be regulated by a Government Regulation.

Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

Application of the Law; Child Crime; Murder

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print