|
Citation
|
Safsafubun RTB, Wadjo HZ, Sopacua MG. SANISA J. Kreativitas Mhs. Huk. 2022; 1(2): 89-99.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Penerapan sanksi pidana terhadap pelaku tindak pidana pembunuhan yang dilakukan oleh anak
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Law, Pattimura University)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Introductioan: This article analyzes the application of appropriate criminal sanctions against children as perpetrators of the crime of murder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Application of the Law; Child Crime; Murder