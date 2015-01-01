SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Gökçay G, Şimşekli D. Afr. J. Reprod. Health 2023; 27(5): 21-29.

(Copyright © 2023, Women's Health and Action Research Centre, Nigeria)

10.29063/ajrh2023/v27i5.2

37584927

The purpose of this research to determine the attitudes of individuals living in rural and urban areas on hopelessness, intolerance of uncertainty and violence against women. The research was carried out with 1112 individuals randomly selected from two family health centers determined by lot in a province located in the east of Turkey. This descriptive study utilized the Beck Hopelessness Scale, Intolerance of Uncertainty Scale, the ISKEBE Attitude Scale for Violence against Women. An independent groups t test and multiple regression were used in analysis of the data. It was found that the participants' level of hopelessness was moderate, the level of intolerance to uncertainty was above moderate, and attitudes towards violence against women were high. It was determined that hopelessness and intolerance to uncertainty significantly predicted the attitudes towards violence against women. It is recommended to conduct more research on violence against women, to bring violence against women to the agenda through the media, to give deterrent punishments to individuals when there is an action on the subject, and to provide education on violence against women starting from school age.


Humans; Female; attitude; Uncertainty; Turkey; Rural; hopelessness; violence against women; *Attitude; *Violence; Self Concept; uncertainty; urban

