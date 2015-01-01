|
Citation
Manuh T, Biney AAE. Afr. J. Reprod. Health 2021; 25(4): 118-134.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Women's Health and Action Research Centre, Nigeria)
DOI
PMID
37585799
Abstract
This review, commissioned by the Canadian International Development Research Centre (IDRC), explores the intersection between gender-based violence (GBV) and adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights (ASRHR) in the Economic Community of West African States. It is imperative to understand this intersection for research, policy, and practice purposes in a sub-region characterized by high youthful populations with significant reproductive health challenges. A mapping exercise, literature review, and gap analysis were conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
gap analysis; GBV-ASRHR intersection; institutions and capacities; knowledge synthesis; legislation and policies; Regional mapping