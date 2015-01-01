|
Awolaran O, Olaolorun FM, Asuzu MC. Afr. J. Reprod. Health 2021; 25(5): 113-124.
(Copyright © 2021, Women's Health and Action Research Centre, Nigeria)
37585865
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health issue that affects 1 in 3 women globally. Women's experiences of IPV in rural southwest Nigeria was examined in this study, conducted between July and August, 2019. A total of 677 women participated in this survey which employed a mobile phone application.
Language: en
Intimate partner violence; attitude towards social norms; rural Nigeria