Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant public health issue that affects 1 in 3 women globally. Women's experiences of IPV in rural southwest Nigeria was examined in this study, conducted between July and August, 2019. A total of 677 women participated in this survey which employed a mobile phone application.



RESULTS revealed that the prevalence of experience of IPV was 39.4%. Experience of IPV was significantly higher among women who had been married longer (AOR = 2.09, 95% CI: 1.23, 2.93), completed secondary school (AOR = 1.81, 95% CI: 1.07, 3.05), were in the middle or richer wealth tertiles (AOR (95% CI= 1.59, 1.02, 2.51 and 1.84, 1.19, 2.84 respectively), and who justified IPV (AOR = 1.44, 95% CI: 1.00, 2.06). The prevalence of IPV among women in southwest Nigeria is high and determining factors are multi-faceted, hence the need for community sensitization interventions designed to address social norms that justify partner violence.

Language: en