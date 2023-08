Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds have been identified as a priority for suicide prevention in Australia, little is known about suicide in CALD communities. We aim to describe the availability and quality of CALD data in the Victorian Suicide Register (VSR).



METHODS: A retrospective consecutive case series review of suicides reported to the Coroners Court of Victoria during 2016 was conducted. Using the VSR, we identify suicides showing evidence of CALD identity and relevant variables were extracted and coded according to an adapted Australian Institute of Health and Welfare framework.



RESULTS: During 2016, 126 of 652 suicides (19.3%, 95% confidence intervals 16.4-22.6) were flagged as showing evidence of CALD. The two most frequent CALD indicators for which information was recorded were country of birth and year of arrival. There was less information pertaining to citizenship, residency/visa status, preferred language, English language proficiency and religious affiliation.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrates that the VSR, like other databases, has substantial gaps in availability and quality of CALD data. IMPLICATIONS: A framework to capture richer data on cultural, religious and linguistic diversity when coding suicides is needed to inform policy on suicide prevention initiatives designed for CALD communities.

Language: en