Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study's overarching goal is to examine the relationship between brain circuits and suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STBs) in a transdiagnostic sample of US military veterans. Because STBs have been linked with maladaptive decision-making and disorders linked to impulsivity, this investigation focuses on valence and inhibitory control circuits.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: In this prospective, observational study, we will collect functional MRI (fMRI), cognitive and clinical data from 136 veterans (target sample size) recruited from the Providence VA Health System (PVAHS): 68 with STBs and 68 matched controls. Behavioural data will be collected using standardised measures of STBs, psychiatric symptoms, cognition, functioning and medical history. Neuroimaging data will include structural, task and resting fMRI. We will conduct follow-up interviews and assessments at 6, 12 and 24 months post-enrolment. Primary analyses will compare data from veterans with and without STBs and will also evaluate whether activation and connectivity within circuits of valence and inhibition covary with historical and prospective patterns of suicidal ideation and behaviour.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The PVAHS Institutional Review Board approved this study (2018-051). Written informed consent will be obtained from all participants.



FINDINGS from this study will be published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at local, regional, national and international conferences.Nauder Namaky, Ph.D.* nauder_namaky@brown.edu.

Language: en