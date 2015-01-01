Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide risk in bipolar disorder (BD) is estimated to be up to 20 times higher than in the general population. While there is a large body of evidence suggesting that increased sympathetic activation is associated with disease and death, there is a paucity of research on the role of autonomic nervous system (ANS) dysfunction in patients with BD who have attempted suicide.



METHODS: Fifty-three participants with BD used a wearable device to assess the association between history of suicide attempt, current suicidal ideation, and ANS dysfunction, including measures of heart rate variability (HRV) and respiratory rate. Data were analyzed in a series of unadjusted and adjusted bivariate models of association controlling for relevant variables.



RESULTS: A history of suicide attempts was significantly associated with an increase in respiratory rate (p < 0.01). These results remained significant after adjusting for age, BMI, and current mood state. There was no association between current suicidal ideation and heart rate or respiratory rate. In the frequency domain, HRV parameters suggest reduced parasympathetic (i.e., vagal) activity in participants with a history of suicide attempts and in those with current suicidality, suggesting changes in sympathicovagal balance in BD.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that changes in the ANS in patients with BD and a history of suicide attempt are not restricted to pure vagally mediated HRV parameters, but rather signal a general ANS dysregulation. This ANS imbalance may be contributing to illness burden and cardiovascular disease. Further research on the relationship between ANS and suicidality in BD is needed.

Language: en