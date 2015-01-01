Abstract

BACKGROUND: In recent years, the prevalence of childhood emotional abuse has surpassed other forms of maltreatment. Childhood verbal abuse (CVA) is a key attribute of emotional abuse, yet CVA is not recognized as its own form of maltreatment and thus, has not received adequate attention. Clear terminology, definitions, and measures are needed to aid in assessing the occurrence and impact of CVA for its recognition and prevention.



OBJECTIVE: We aim to synthesize the evidence on the terms, definitions, and measurements of CVA and identify outcomes associated with CVA. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A systematic review focused on adult perpetration of CVA among children and adolescents using clinical, community-based, and population-based samples.



METHODS: The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines were followed and four databases were utilized in May 2022: PsycINFO, MEDLINE, EMBASE, and ProQuest. A total of 149 quantitative and 17 qualitative studies were identified.



RESULTS: Across studies reviewed, the most common perpetrators of CVA were parents, mothers, and teachers. Definitional themes for CVA included negative speech volume, tone, and speech content, and their immediate impact. The most frequent measures cited were Adverse Childhood Experiences Study (ACE) Questionnaire and the Conflict Tactics Scale (CTS); 50 % used self-created measures. CVA was associated with a range of internalizing and externalizing outcomes across the lifespan.



CONCLUSIONS: Recognizing CVA as a form of maltreatment will be a starting point for its identification and prevention. Primary prevention of CVA using trauma-informed approaches must include adult training on the importance of safety, support, and nurturance during verbal communication with children.

