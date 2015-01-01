Abstract

CONTEXT: Despite a rapidly growing number of older cocaine users, the link between cocaine use and suicide attempt in older adults has not been examined. We examined associations between co-used other substances and (1) suspected suicide attempts versus other intentional misuse, and (2) major medical outcomes (major effect or death) of suspected suicide attempts and other intentional misuse.



METHODS: We used the 2015-2021 United States National Poison Data System (N = 5,191 cases age 50 and older). Descriptive statistics and generalized linear models for a Poisson distribution with a log link function were used to examine the study questions.



RESULTS: Cocaine exposures steadily increased from 2015 through 2021. Over the seven years, 52.3% and 47.7% were suicide attempts and other intentional misuse cases, respectively. Co-use of alcohol (incidence rate ratios = 1.24, 95% confidence interval = 1.14-1.35) and psychotropic (e.g., antidepressants: incidence rate ratios = 1.37, 95% confidence interval = 1.24-1.53) and cardiovascular medications were associated with a higher likelihood of suicide attempt, but co-use of prescription opioids, heroin, or other illicit drugs was associated with a lower likelihood of suicide attempt compared to other intentional misuse. Prescription opioids and amfetamine were associated with a higher likelihood of major effect or death in both suicide attempts and intentional misuse and heroin use and injection use were associated with a higher likelihood of major effect/death among intentional misuse cases.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings show that significant proportions of older cocaine users who attempted suicide also used psychotropic and cardiovascular medications. We suggest that healthcare providers screen for suicidal ideation among cocaine users, with special attention to an increased risk of suicide attempts among those who co-use cocaine with alcohol and psychotropic and other prescription medications.

Language: en