Abstract

INTRODUCTION: According to the literature, early initiation to cannabis use and a dependent pattern of use are important risk factors for the development of mental health disorders. However, there are few cohort studies which look at the development of mental health disorders associated with cannabis use among young people with cannabis use disorder (CUD). The aim of the study was to determine the cumulative incidence of mental health disorders and the risk of developing mental health disorders among minors who commenced treatment for CUD in Catalonia during 2015-2019.



METHODS: This was a retrospective fixed cohort study, matched for confounding variables, based on data from the Catalan Health Surveillance System. The exposed cohort comprised young people who entered treatment for CUD during 2015-2019 (n = 948) and who were minors on the date of commencing treatment. Matching was done with a paired cohort (n = 4,737), according to confounding variables. Individuals with a diagnosis of a mental health disorder prior to the study period were excluded. The cumulative incidence was calculated for mental health disorders for the exposed and the paired cohorts and stratified by type of mental disorder. Incidence rate ratios were estimated using the conditional Poisson model with robust variance, stratified by sex.



RESULTS: The cumulative incidence for development of a mental health disorder was 19.6% in the exposed cohort and 3.1% in the paired cohort; with higher incidence among females (females 32.7%; males 15.8%). The exposed cohort had an 8.7 times increased risk of developing a mental health disorder than the paired cohort. The most frequent diagnoses were reaction to severe stress, adjustment disorder, and personality disorders.



CONCLUSION: This study confirmed that the exposed cohort was at increased risk of developing mental health disorders compared to the paired cohort. To date, few studies have analyzed the association between cannabis use and the development of mental health disorders, considering cannabis dependence. Further studies should be undertaken considering CUD. In addition, more studies are needed to understand the factors that determine the development of CUD. Further research in these areas would contribute to the design of prevention strategies aimed at those young individuals with a higher risk of developing cannabis dependence and suffering its consequences.

