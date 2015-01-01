Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Compared to judokas (JU) and non-athletes (NA), horseback riders (HR) may develop specific changes in their sensory control of balance.



METHODS: Thirty-four international-level JU, twenty-seven international-level HR and twenty-one NA participated. Participants stood upright on a plateform (static condition) or on a seesaw device with an instability along the mediolateral (ML) or the anteroposterior (AP) direction (dynamic conditions). These conditions were carried out with eyes opened (EO) or closed (EC), and with (wF) or without a foam (nF). Experimental variables included conventional (linear), non-linear center-of-pressure (COP) parameters, Romberg Quotient (RQ) and Plantar Quotient (PQ).



RESULTS: Group effects. COP Surface (COPS) and standard deviation of COP along AP (SDY) were lower in HR than in JU in Static. SD Y was lower in HR than in JU in Dynamic AP. COP velocity (COPV) was lower in both HR and JU than in NA in Static and Dynamic. Sample entropy along AP and ML (SampEnY and SampEnX) were higher in HR than in JU in Static. SampEnY was higher in HR than in JU in Dynamic ML. Sensory effects. In EC, COPV was lower in JU than in NA in Dynamic AP, and lower in JU than in both HR and NA in Dynamic ML. In EO, COPV was lower in both JU and HR than in NA in Dynamic ML. RQ applied to COPS was lower in JU than in both HR and NA in Dynamic AP, and lower in JU than in HR in Dynamic ML. RQ applied to COPV was lower in JU than in both HR and NA in Static and Dynamic. PQ applied to COPS was higher in JU than in both HR and NA in Dynamic ML.



CONCLUSION: Results showed that the effects of sport expertise on postural control could only be revealed with specific COP variables and were directionally oriented and sport-dependant. HR seem to rely more on vision than JU, thus revealing that the contribution of the sensory inputs to balance control is also sport-dependent.



RESULTS open up new knowledge on the specificity of sport practice on multisensory balance information during upright posture.

Language: en