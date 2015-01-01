Abstract

In this paper, we propose a novel fire drill training system designed specifically to integrate augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies into a single head-mounted display device to provide realistic as well as safe and diverse experiences. Applying hybrid AR/VR technologies in fire drill training may be beneficial because they can overcome limitations such as space-time constraints, risk factors, training costs, and difficulties in real environments. The proposed system can improve training effectiveness by transforming arbitrary real spaces into real-time, realistic virtual fire situations and by interacting with tangible training props. Moreover, the system can create intelligent and realistic fire effects in AR by estimating not only the object type but also its physical properties. Our user studies demonstrated the potential of integrated AR/VR for improving training and education.

